Deputies: 88-year-old who recently moved to Powhatan is missing

An 88-year-old man is missing out of Powhatan County, deputies announced Thursday. (Photo: Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 88-year-old man is missing out of Powhatan County, deputies announced Thursday.

Clarence Gee, originally from Texas, walked away from a residence in the 4000 block of Bell Road in Powhatan County around 11 a.m. Gee was last seen wearing a dark suit with a hat and a lime green shirt.

Deputies say Gee may not be that familiar with the area as he has only been living in Powhatan for a few days. According to authorities, he was walking near the intersection of Anderson Highway and Rt. 522. around noon.

“It is possible that Mr. Gee was picked up by a vehicle a short time later” deputies added.

If anyone has any information in reference to Mr. Clarence Gee please contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

