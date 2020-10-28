Deputies: Body found in ditch in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to Spotsylvania County deputies, a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the area of Church Pond Road early Wednesday morning.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a person driving on Massaponax Church Road noticed what appeared to be a body in the ditch around 12:15 a.m.

Deputies arrived a found a man deceased. The identity of the man is pending family notification. Deputies add that there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The man’s body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing.

