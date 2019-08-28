Deputies: Drunken couple tried to drive home with 1-year-old in backseat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a drunken couple was arrested after attempting to drive home with their one-year-old child asleep in the car.

The arrest was made during “Saturation Saturday,” as local agencies teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for “enhanced DUI enforcement by law enforcement,” according to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Merlin Way for a domestic dispute just before 5 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told deputies a man and a woman were fighting. Following the altercation, the two got inside their vehicle with a child.

Deputies encountered the vehicle in the middle of the parking lot. There, the man was behind the wheel and the woman was seen near the car.

Deputies approached the vehicle, but the driver tried to move.

Deputies approached the male suspect, identified as Mario Espinoza Castro Jr., of Spotsylvania. He smelled of alcohol, according to the deputies. Castro was also driving on a suspended license from a previous DUI-related offense.

Deputies say they also found two open alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle.

The one-year-old child was found in the backseat asleep.

Deupties took the woman, identified as Rachel Espinoza Castro, 27, of Spotsylvania, into custody for public intoxication. She told the responding deputy that she and Castro were both intoxicated and were trying to drive home.

Deputies say each had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech prior to their arrest.

The pair was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.