Deputies hunting for escaped suspect in Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who escaped custody at the county courthouse Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Carl “Buster” Shifflett was in custody for non-violent misdemeanor offenses. While at the Buckingham County Courthouse, Shifflett ran away from deputies while handcuffed.

Deputies chased Shifflett but lost him near the woods just west of the courthouse on Route 60. Deputies believe Shifflett had an accomplice who picked him up in a car and drove off.

The Sheriff’s Office says Shifflett has ties to Buckingham, Scottsville, and Charlottesville. He also has outstanding warrants in Albemarle and Buckingham for seven misdemeanors and two felonies total.

Shifflett has notable tattoos on his face. Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.