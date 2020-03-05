1  of  2
Breaking News
Richmond man found fatally shot inside car not far from home Sheriff: Suspect on the run after domestic incident in Caroline County; school lockdown lifted

Deputies in Hanover searching for missing teen

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Hanover are searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen in Mechanicsville Wednesday.

Deputies say Matthew Jose Carter may be heading to the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

He was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein hooded jacket, blue jeans, and red and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Carter is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events