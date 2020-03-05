Deputies in Hanover searching for missing teen

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Hanover are searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen in Mechanicsville Wednesday.

Deputies say Matthew Jose Carter may be heading to the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

He was last seen wearing a black Calvin Klein hooded jacket, blue jeans, and red and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Carter is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST STORIES: