NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple car break-ins and thefts at a park.

Lee Bailey, the office’s chief deputy, said the break-ins and thefts happened between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on June 27. Deputies arrived at Pine Fork Park for a report of a break-in and discovered three vehicles were burglarized.

The cars were locked and parked in different areas of the park, Bailey said. The thief smashed the windows to get inside.

“It’s unusual. We normally don’t see that in our area. It’s very rare,” Bailey said. “Normally, the vehicles are left unlocked, and people would go through and tamper with the vehicles. During the night is typically when we would see it happen.”

Bailey said cash, credit cards, gift cards and other personal items were stolen from the vehicles.

Courtney Small, who had visited the park with her baby, said her car was broken into on Tuesday morning.

“I just started my jog and when I got up to my car, I realized I didn’t leave the windows rolled down,” she said. “They were busted out and actually– busted the window glass, and filled up my son’s car seat with glass. That’s the part that keeps being upsetting for me.”

A thief got away with her wallet, cards and baby’s diaper bag. They also took some letters written to her from her mother.

“They had taken things from the car that were more than just of monetary value. They stole things that were very, very personal, and meaningful to us,” Small said.

Bailey said investigators are working hard to solve this case, by chasing down leads and trying to identify a suspect.

“We would like to have all of the property returned that was taken,” he said. “We certainly don’t want this type of activity taking place. People work hard for their money, and especially in this day and time, a lot of people are struggling.”

Bailey urged people to lock their car doors, lock away valuables, or take belongings out of the car.

Some visitors had concerns about Pine Fork Park not having security cameras. County leaders are considering installing some cameras, Bailey said.

“I was surprised that my car alarm didn’t go off. None of them went off or we would’ve heard that, but every single car was locked,” Small told 8News. “They actually tried to bust all of my windows out. You can see the cracks, so they all have to get replaced. Even the ones they didn’t get to shatter. So, they were not here for any other purpose than to steal.”

Small said she still believes the park is a great place to visit, but next time she’s going to be more vigilant.

“It can truly happen anywhere, and you really need to be diligent and, on the defense, even in your hometown,” she said.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the office at (804) 966-9500.