CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who tried to lure a Caroline County child into his car on Monday evening by offering the child several gifts, including a duckling, has now been arrested.

According to deputies, on Monday, May 22, a man tried to approach a child who was playing outside in a Bridlewood subdivision. The man tried to offer the child items like power tools, a knife and “a little baby duck,” according to Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser.

A neighbor was ultimately able to get the child away from the man, who then drove away.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office quickly identified the man as 37-year-old Alvin “Bo” Lee Williams and began searching for him.

Williams was arrested by Caroline County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post from the office.

The office has not announced any charges against Williams, although deputies previously said they were planning to charge him with “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in making the arrest.