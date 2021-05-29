Deputies say missing Virginia woman may have traveled to Hampton Roads

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a woman who has been missing since May 22. They say she might have traveled to the Hampton Roads area.

Tayshanicka O. Harrison, 42, was last seen around East Washington Street in Petersburg, Va., according to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Harrison was last seen wearing a blue graphic t-shirt, white jogger pants, white Nike Air Max’s with blue sunglasses and a Von Dutch jacket.

Harrison may have taken a bus to the Newport New/ Norfolk area.

Anyone with information should contact the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 348-4200.