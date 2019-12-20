Deputies searching for missing Powhatan man with dementia

Charles Roby Sparks Jr.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Powhatan County are searching for a missing man with dementia.

Charles Roby Sparks Jr., 79, left his home in the 1000 block of Schroeder Road early Friday morning driving a 2000 burgundy/red, four-door Ford Taurus with Virginia license plates YEU-2267, the sheriff’s office said. His family reported him missing at about 5:30 a.m.

Sparks should be wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and a gray windbreaker. The sheriff’s office says he frequents Walmart, Wegmans, and Kohl’s in Midlothian, as well as the VA hospital in Richmond.

Anyone with any information about the location of Sparks should contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656 or Powhatan County Crimes Solvers at (804) 403-4357.

