Deputies: Stafford protester smashed car window with 1-year-old child inside

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Stafford County have arrested a man accused of breaking a car window with a one-year-old inside while protesting.

Deputies say it happened Monday night on the Falmouth Bridge just before 7 p..m.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Victor Miles II, 32, of Stafford, was among 200 protesters in the area blocking traffic on the Falmouth Bridge. Police allege Miles broke the rear passenger window of a vehicle attempting to make their way through traffic with a scooter.

The shattered glass landed on the one-year-child and both adults. Authorities add one adult in the vehicle sustained cuts on their arm from the glass.

Through tips from the public, Miles was identified as the man responsible and was later taken into custody.

He is charged with vandalism, unlawful wounding, two counts assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies say he was later released.