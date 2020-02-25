Deputies: Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man, 2 others

1  of  7
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A traffic stop on Interstate-95 led to a wanted man in handcuffs, according to deputies in Stafford County.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Wilhoit II, 25, of Woodbridge, was wanted out of Prince George’s County, MD on a weapons charge. Following the traffic stop last Friday, deputies learned Wilhoit, along with two other men and a 5-year-old child were inside the vehicle.

Police say a “significant amount of marijuana” and two firearms were found inside the car.

  • Wayne Jackson
  • Eric Wilhoit
  • Dejhaun Wilhoit

Wilhoit was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and felony child endangerment — the child was not properly restrained in the back seat.

Dejhaun Aaron Wilhoit, 23, of Fredericksburg and Wayne Wendell Jackson Jr., of Partlow, were taken into custody and face a weapon and drug charge, in addition to felony child endangerment.

All three suspects are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

