STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a road in Stafford Sunday morning.

She was identified as 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs. Her cause of death is being investigated, though deputies say there was no obvious signs of trauma.

Deputies say a concerned resident found the body in the ditch line on Whispering Pines Lanes in the area of Shelton Shop Road.

Anyone with information is asked to deputies at (540) 658-4400.