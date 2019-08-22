Deputies: Woman in need of medication, 4-month-old, missing

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Greensville County deputies say a 34-year-old woman in need of medication and a 4-month-old baby is missing.

Doris Hollie Blanchard and Perry Dennis Seeley were seen at the Left Knights Inn around 4:30 p.m. Blanchard was last seen wearing a black dress and pushing a blue stroller with a baby.

Police add the woman and baby got into a silver Mercedes with New Jersey tags with an unidentified man at the Babb’s Slip-in in Jarratt about 5:15 p.m.

According to police, store clerks advised authorities she had seen the man before in the store so he may be from the area.

Officers added that Blancharde suffers from multiple mental issues and hasn’t taken her medication in two weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (434) 348-4200.