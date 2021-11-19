Deputy involved in shooting of Isiah Brown to be arraigned on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fate of the Spotsylvania deputy indicted in the shooting of Isiah Brown is expected to be known on Friday.

Deputy David Turbyfill is set to be arraigned in court. He’s accused of shooting Brown eight times at his home back in April.

Turbyfill says he shot Brown thinking the phone he was holding at the time was a gun. He faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Brown is still in recovery from his injuries, and his attorney says they will impact him the rest of his life.