CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is on the run after shooting a Charles City County sheriff’s deputy Monday evening.

The deputy was responding to an armed robbery outside the Dollar General on Courthouse Road when the suspect was spotted by police outside of the store. The suspect and deputy exchanged shots and the deputy was shot in the back, according to police.

New Kent, Charles City, Virginia State Police and Henrico Police all responded to the store after the shooting looking for that man with a drone and airplane in the air.

Police searched inside and outside of the Dollar General and walked the line of a wooded area next to the store with dogs sniffing for any traces of the man.

The officer is being treated at VCU Medical Center in Richmond for non-life threatening injuries.

