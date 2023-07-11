RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A train derailed at Washington Union Station on Tuesday morning and left some travelers stranded in the Richmond area.

At 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 86 derailed at a low speed just south of Washington Union Station while passing through a tunnel.

According to an Amtrak spokesperson, the train did not flip over. One employee was transported to a local hospital. No other injuries were discovered at the time of reporting.

The incident, however, caused a ripple effect of cancellations and delays across Virginia for travelers like Noor Herndon, who was left waiting at the Staple Mills train station.

“I’m just trying to get back. There have been people here since 7am. Today, you know, it’s awful,” said Herndon.

Herndon said she was visiting a friend in Virginia Beach and was hoping to head home to D.C. by train, but the derailment changed her plans. She was stuck waiting for a loved one to come pick her up instead.

“It’s really unfortunate. I mean, this country pretty [doesn’t have] the best public transport system. So, sometimes it’s expected,” said Herndon, “There are other people here that are not as fortunate [because] there’s no one to come get them. I mean, it’s awful.”

8News confirmed at least 4 different trains were cancelled or delayed coming in and out of Richmond Tuesday. They were:

Train 94 cancelled Richmond to D.C.

Train 141 cancelled D.C. to Richmond

Palmetto 89 was cancelled as of 1:38 p.m.

Palmetto 90 has stopped at Staples Mill as of 1:44 p.m.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.