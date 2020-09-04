Despite concerns, Prince George County won’t move voting precinct until after November’s election

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Board of Supervisors delayed a vote on a proposal that would move one of its voting precincts until after the November election, deciding the confusion the late switch could create for voters outweighed concerns over potential security risks.

A special meeting was held Tuesday after the county registrar, Allan Richeson, presented a proposal in early August that the board move its polling location at the county courthouse to Gregory Memorial Presbyterian Church, which is less than a mile away. Under Virginia code, relocating a precinct must be approved by local officials at least 60 days before the general election.

Richeson told 8News that the recommendation came from the Prince George County Sheriff’s Office and not the registrar’s office. However, he said his office was prepared to support any decision from the board.

County Sheriff H.E. “Bucky” Allin explained to the board that having a polling place at the courthouse while it is open to the public presented security concerns. Allin, who did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment, also noted the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the end, the board concluded that moving the precinct so close to the election could cause headaches for voters as the courthouse has been used for previous elections and a transfer could lead many to go to the wrong location. “They’ve been doing it there for years,” Richeson said.

The board approved a motion Tuesday to delay voting on the proposal until a Dec. 8 meeting. In terms of how prepared the county is for the Nov. 3 election, Richeson told 8News that his office is “right on schedule.”