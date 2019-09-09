Emporia residents remain hesitant to use tap water after weekend issues

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — Emporia residents were told not to use the city’s water this weekend due to an issue that made the water turn a light pink color.

The issue, reportedly caused by a mechanical failure at a chemical pump at the water treatment plant, was resolved hours later.

“Bottled water is all I’m using,” Zane Wilson, an Emporia resident, told 8News. “I’m not drinking from that sink…no.”

The City of Emporia shared a Facebook post on Sept. 8 advising residents to not use the water until they could investigate further.

RELATED: Here’s why Emporia’s water was discolored over the weekend

“That’s kind of odd,” Wilson said. “You just wonder what’s making the water pink. That’s concerning. You want to know the water you drink is safe.”

City officials who spoke with 8News said they flushed the system and that the water is fine to use and drink. A few residents said Monday that the update did not ease their mind.

“Obviously, I was concerned about drinking it,” Wilson told 8News. “Not just naturally, I’m more concerned about brushing my teeth and washing it.”

The city manager told 8News that replacement pumps for the water treatment facility have been ordered and they aim to get the pump replaced by Friday.

“I’m going to shower in it because I don’t want to go out and shower,” said resident Maretta Lyche. “But, I’m not going to consume it.”

City officials stressed that the water is now safe to use. Residents and businesses can sign up for CodeRed notifications from the city here.