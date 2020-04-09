Despite record unemployment, Richmond-based staffing company lists thousands of available jobs

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — It’s a time of high demand for grocery workers, warehousing and even health care positions. Snagajob CEO Mathieu Stevenson sees it everyday.

“This has probably been the most unprecedented shift in labor across sectors that we’ve seen probably since World War II,” Stevenson said.

This Richmond-based company is the largest online platform for finding hourly work. Entering a Richmond zip code, the Snagajob site shows dozens of open jobs within just a few miles.

“There are hundreds of companies that are hiring, even here in Richmond there are 8,500 jobs available today on our site,” Stevenson told 8News. “Three hundred of those are urgently hiring.”

At a time of record unemployment, Stevenson says less people are actually looking for work.

“Typically in a recession you see a huge increase in the number of workers searching for jobs. In the last month we’ve seen a 50% decline in the number of people searching for jobs on Google,” Stevenson explained.

Stevenson told 8News there are several reasons for the drop: fear of working during an outbreak, a belief that the pandemic will be short-term, and the availability of unemployment benefits.

But as Snagajob works to fill those gaps, this Richmond man is proud to be hard at work by getting our communities back to work.

“It’s been the most rewarding part of my career to work for a company whose entire mission is exactly what millions of people now need and what thousands of employers need,” Stevenson said.

Snagajob says right now employers care first and foremost about the person, their work ethic and a customer-first mindset. Those companies that are hiring are less concerned with job history.

LATEST HEADLINES: