Detached garage fire in Chesterfield under investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews responded to a one-story detached garage fire in Chesterfield Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 4900 block of Rollingway Road around 7:20 p.m. for a garage fire. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke.

Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the blaze. The incident was placed under control just after 7:45 p.m.

No one was hurt.

There was no damage to any nearby structures, officials said. The garage, while damaged, was not a total loss, officials added.