CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in a search for a detainee who has reportedly escaped from a detention facility.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Dennis Zeledon-Hernandez escaped from Caroline Detention Facility.

“At this time, it appears that he poses no threat to the community,” a release from Caroline County Sheriff’s Office reads.

The facility is a 336-bed correctional facility, located near Fort Walker — formerly Fort A.P. Hill — near Bowling Green. Through a contract with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the facility houses federal detainees in the process of immigration court.

Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Dennis Zeledon-Hernandez. (Photo courtesy of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement shut down a stretch of A.P. Hill Boulevard as part of the response.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.