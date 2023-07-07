CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A detainee who escpated a detention facility in Caroline County five days ago has reportedly been apprehended.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Dennis Zeledon Hernandez escaped from the Caroline County Detention Center around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, July 7, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office reported that Zeledon-Hernandez had been apprehended.

“The subject has been apprehended out of state, so citizens can disregard looking any further for this individual,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Hernandez is a Salvadoran national without citizenship in the United States. He has a final order of removal to Salvador.

York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Zeledon-Hernandez was arrested around 11 p.m. on May 13. He received a number of charges, including driving under the influence and child endangerment.

A day after the July 2 escape, the sheriff’s office reported that Zeledon-Hernandez was still at large but was “contained in an area of Fort A.P. Hill Base.” An update from the sheriff’s office around 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, said that Zeledon-Hernandez was “no longer in the area” based on their investigations.