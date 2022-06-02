DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie home has been named a total loss after a devastating fire ripped through the structure.

According to Dinwiddie Fire and EMS, units were dispatched to the 22000 block of Jordan Haight Drive just before 3 p.m. on June 2 for a house fire. Units arrived to find the two-story house fully involved. The fire department said a defensive attack on the fire from outside the home was then initiated, with mutual aid from Colonial Heights. Crews worked for more than three hours to “overhaul the structure.”

The fire department said the occupants were not home at the time of the fire, and are now being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no firefighter injuries.

The home is considered a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.