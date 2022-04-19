KILMARNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — A devastating fire ripped through multiple apartments and five businesses this morning in the Town of Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock Fire Chief Roy Hall confirmed to 8News that one person died in the fire.

Roy said seven apartments were affected in total with two being fully engulfed.

Officials said the call came in at 3:41 a.m. for reports of the blaze. A firetruck was on scene in three minutes, according to Hall. All three fire departments in Lancaster and one in Northumberland responded to the scene.

The Facebook page of the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department said the incident has shut down School Street to Irvington Road, Main Street to 2nd Avenue and August Street to Main Street.







Crews are unsure how long the roads will be closed at this time.

Lester’s Barber Shop was of the buildings impacted by the fire.

Businesses damaged by the fire in Kilmarnock (Photos: Sabrina Shutters/WRIC)

Other businesses like C&D Music and NN Burger were impacted by the devastating fire.

Virginia Red Cross volunteers and staff are working with local officials to provide support to impacted residents of the multi-unit apartment fire.

Stay with 8News for more information as this breaking news story develops. We have a crew at the scene.