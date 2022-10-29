BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of thefts involving large fuel thefts in Virginia and North Carolina.

On Monday, Oct. 24, deputies were notified that a large amount of diesel fuel had been stolen from the gas station at the corner of Hendricks Mill Road and Robinson Ferry Road in Ebony, Virginia.

Upon reviewing store records and video surveillance, deputies determined that the theft had occurred shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Authorities described the suspect vehicle as a white Chevrolet 3500 Dually with a work-style service body. The vehicle also reportedly has a tall welder mounted on the driver’s side and a compressor in the bed.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was operated by two male suspects and was towing a trailer with four IBC-type containers which were used to transport the stolen fuel.

A gas station in Gaston, North Carolina, reportedly experienced a similar theft on both Sept. 22 and Oct. 7. Surveillance video confirmed that the same truck and trailer used in the Brunswick County theft was also used during these thefts as well, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information on these incidents is encouraged to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.