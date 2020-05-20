Dinwiddie authorities investigating after body found alongside road

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Dinwiddie County are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday after a body was found along a roadside in the morning.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a white male was located near the Town of McKenney in the southern portion of the county.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond in order to determine the cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

