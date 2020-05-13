Dinwiddie authorities searching for missing man

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Calvin Hazelwood has been missing since May 9. He was last seen leaving Azzie Manor Home for Adults off of Keelers Mill Road.
Deputies describe Hazelwood as 6-feet-1-inches, with partially gray and brown hair, a full mustache and a beard.
Anyone with information on Hazelwood’s whereabouts are asked to call (804) 469-3755.
