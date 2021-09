DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say a Dinwiddie County man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on Cox Road, two miles west of White Oak Church Road, when a silver Dodge Intrepid ran off the road and struck a tree.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene of the crash at 10:37 a.m. Troopers say David R. Jordan, 79, of Wilsons died at the scene.

State Police say Jordan’s seatbelt status is unconfirmed at this time.