Dinwiddie County offering space for residents affected by ice storm

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) Thousands across the Richmond metro remain affected by the ice storm that rolled through on Saturday, with Dominion Energy reporting nearly 100,000 Richmond customers without power.

In Dinwiddie County, residents who still don’t have electricity are being offered space to use outlets to charge electronic devices, use medical equipment and to get water.

The following fire stations are open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for residents:

Dinwiddie Fire Station – 13506 Boydton Plank Road

Ford Fire Station – 13402 Cox Road

McKenney Fire Station – 10507 Doyle Blvd

Namozine Fire Station – 3913 Pelham Avenue

Dinwiddie Fire & EMS wants citizens heading to the stations to know to bring their own chargers and water containers. Bottled water will not be offered.

Dinwiddie Social Services will also be available at the locations for residents.