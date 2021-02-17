Dinwiddie County opening Emergency Shelter in anticipation of winter weather

Saturday’s ice storm caused several trees to fall, including this one, which landed on a power line in Petersburg. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — In anticipation of inclement weather and extensive power outages, Dinwiddie County is opening an Emergency Shelter Wednesday at 5 p.m.

According to a release, the shelter is located at Dinwiddie Elementary School on 13811 Boydton Plank Road. There will be no admission after 8 p.m.

Individuals and families using the Emergency Shelter are urged to bring medication, chargers for electronic devices, personal bedding, hygiene supplies, and any items required for the care of babies or children.

Pets are not allowed.

“The shelter will provide a warm, safe, place for Dinwiddie residents to weather the storm,” Director of Social Services Natachia Randles said. “At this time, we do not have an estimated length of time

the shelter will be open, however, we will work with local officials to reassess the situation after 24

hours.”

As this is a school facility, weapons, alcohol, tobacco, and vaping products and devices are not allowed.

According to a release, protocols will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including temperature checks prior to admission, face mask requirements, and social distancing inside the shelter at all times.

“Anyone who chooses not to take advantage of the shelter is strongly advised to take this storm seriously, and prepare to shelter in place,” Fire & EMS Chief Dennis Hale said. “We expect significant

winter weather and another round of extensive power outages.”

Shelter parking is located in the lot facing Carson Road. This is also the entrance that will be used for the shelter.