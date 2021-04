DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools announced its graduation plans for the Class of 2021 on Tuesday.

Students will graduate in-person at the Virginia State University football stadium on June 11 at 9 a.m. The school district says the event will be held regardless of weather.

There will be a limited number of guests allowed at the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each senior will get a specified number of tickets.

Plans will be finalized over the next few weeks.