Dinwiddie County Schools to cut school days short to meet transportation needs

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that starting next week the middle and high school will both be dismissing at 2 p.m., almost half an hour earlier than normal.

The school district said the change in bell schedule is to help the transportation team.

Dinwiddie High School and Dinwiddie Middle School both list their normal dismissal time 2:25 p.m., the change to 2 p.m. will start Oct. 4 and continue through the entire school year.

Nationwide and locally schools have been making transportation changes as over half of US schools have reported bus driver shortages. Local school districts like Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond have been increasing hiring efforts and offering bonuses to try and bring in more drivers.

Dinwiddie schools have not made any official announcements about driver shortages.

Their hiring page includes vacancies for bus drivers and anticipated vacancies for bus aides.