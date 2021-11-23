Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office searching for Central State Hospital escapee

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An adult man with a history of assaultive behavior escaped from Central State Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they have been unable to find Richard Wilson Garrett ever since he ran away from hospital staff at 2:20 p.m. The staff had been attempting to move Garrett from one part of the hospital to another.

The sheriff’s office now has a warrant out for his arrest and are asking for help finding him.

Garrett is described as a 5’11” tall white man who weighs around 165 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and black stocking cap at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information about Garrett’s location can call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.