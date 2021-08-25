Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man in need of medications

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie resident Marquez O’Neil Paige went missing this week and now the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office is looking for him.

Paige takes medication for a cardiac condition which was not in his possession when he was last seen on Monday at 6 a.m. at the Richmond City Jail.

Paige had been arrested Aug. 12 on outstanding warrants from the City of Richmond and was released from the jail on Monday. According to a release from the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office, he has not been heard from or spotted since then.

In addition to needing medication, Paige also suffers from seizures.

The release explains that Paige has a disability that makes it difficult for him to communicate with others or ask for help.

He is described as 36-years-old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and 117 pounds. He typically lives at a group home on McKenney Avenue.

Anyone who knows where Paige can call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755.