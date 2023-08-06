DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old male was arrested a day after police say he led deputies on a short chase in northern Dinwiddie County.

According to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Friday, Aug. 4, a deputy saw a car that was determined to have been stolen on Ferndale Road near River Road and attempted to pull the driver over.

The driver, identified as a 15-year-old male, refused to stop and led the deputy on a short chase before crashing the car. The driver, who police say appeared to be armed, got out of the car and ran away into the woods.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect but could not find him. The next day, the deputies’ investigation led them to a home on Pinecroft Road, near where the chase was initiated, and found the suspect, who was arrested.