DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot while driving down Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County on Monday night.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m., Virginia State Police received a call to the area of I-85 southbound near the Petersburg City line for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a beige 2013 Cadillac sedan had been traveling south on I-85 when several shots were fired at it. The Cadillac exited the interstate and drove to a gas station off Cox Road in Dinwiddie County where the driver then called 911.

The driver of the Cadillac — a 29-year-old man from Chesterfield County — was transported by ambulance to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was described as a small black vehicle that fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone or email here.