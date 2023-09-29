DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County last night.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, state troopers were called to Cox Road — around a mile west of Baltimore Road — for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup ran off the road before colliding with the tree line along Cox Road.

Upon their arrival, officers found the driver — identified as 59-year-old Ellen Frances Osterbind of Ford — who died from her injuries at the scene.

Police said Osterbind was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.