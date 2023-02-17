DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the driver of a Nissan pickup truck believed to have performed a hit-and-run Thursday evening, killing a 70-year-old bicyclist in Dinwiddie.

Virginia State Police said 70-year-old Thomas Orlando Rainey III, of Dinwiddie, was riding his bike on Flatfoot Road when he was hit by a car around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. The car reportedly drove away from the scene after the accident. Thursday night, police said Rainey was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but according to the most recent statement from VSP Friday morning, Rainey died from his injuries at the scene.

Example photo of Nissan Frontier (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Police said one piece of evidence was collected from the scene, a part of a side view mirror with numbers matching a Nissan Frontier Pickup ranging from 2005-2010. Police said there was no color description at this time.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656