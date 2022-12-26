DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Dinwiddie County on Christmas Eve.

The crash occurred on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:35 p.m. on Route 1, less than a mile south of Hamilton Road. Police said the driver of a 1994 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route 1 when they encountered a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado that was being driven north in the southbound lanes.

Police said the driver of the Dodge, 73-year-old Harriel T. Starke, of Dolphin, was unable to avoid the car driving the wrong way, and the two vehicles crashed. Starke died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 73-year-old Tylor C. Bridges of Chester, was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

State police said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.