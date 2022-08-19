DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A cat that charged at a person in North Dinwiddie on Sunday has tested positive for rabies.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, a black, short-haired female domestic cat emerged from under a car near Duncan Road in northern Dinwiddie County and charged at a victim. The cat later tested positive for rabies.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Duncan Road and think that you or your pets had contact with the infected cat,“ said Alton Hart, Jr., director of the Crater Health District.

The Dinwiddie County Health Department and Dinwiddie County Animal Control are encouraging all animal owners to confirm that their pets’ vaccinations, especially for rabies, are current. This is particularly important for dogs, cats and ferrets.

The Dinwiddie County Health Department is also advising that residents take the necessary steps to prevent both pets and humans from being exposed to rabies. To keep animals protected, owners should keep pets inside as much as possible and on a leash when outside. Residents should also avoid contact with wild or stray animals and not feed them, and report any wild animals to animal control.

“Rabies is a preventable disease,” Toinette Waldon, environmental health manager for Crater Health District, said. “We encourage all pet owners to vaccinate their animals to protect them and the community.”

To report a stray or suspicious animal, contact Dinwiddie County Animal Control at 804-469-4547.

If you have concerns about exposure to rabies, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

For more information on protecting yourself, your family, or your pets from rabies, call 804-863-1652 or visit the Virginia Health Department or Center for Disease Control’s website.