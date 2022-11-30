DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie couple expressed frustration after coming across improperly disposed deer carcasses on private property.

Stevie and Robert Calhoun pulled over near the intersection of Claiborne and Runaround Roads after spotting an unusual sight last week.

“Three headless bucks,” Stevie Calhoun said. “It was, it was terrible.”

All three of these carcasses were left discarded on personal property.

Deer hunting season is underway in Virginia — with a little less than a month left, depending on your county and type of weapon. According to the Department of Wildlife Resources, the limit for hunting these animals is two a day and six per license year.

“Usually, you’re supposed to tag your deer so Game and Wildlife can track [it],” Robert Calhoun said. “That’s how they determine how many deer and wildlife that can be hunted for the year.”

After finding the unaccounted-for deer, the Calhouns contacted the local game warden. The couple is hopeful the person responsible is caught. Other Dinwiddie residents added they feel the perpetrator should lose their hunting license — if they have one.

“They’re mainly getting the head for the mount,” Robert Calhoun explained. “And then they’re just cutting the backstrap and there’s a lot more meat on a deer than the backstrap and it’s a waste of an animal.”

Robert Calhoun said he grew up hunting and still hunts to this day. He emphasized the importance of respecting both the animal and the land when partaking in the activity.

“I was always raised to do it the right way,” he said. “When you do kill an animal, you go all the way through. You skin it, you get all the meat off you can.”

It’s recommended hunters dispose of carcasses in dumpsters, lined landfills, or trash receptacles. They are not to be placed on private property without permission nor should they be near bodies of water.