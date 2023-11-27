DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County’s Grand Illumination event will kick off the holiday season at the county’s courthouse, featuring a magical lighting of the grounds and entertainment for the whole family.

The lighting event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the courthouse, located at 14101 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie.

Guests will also enjoy a petting zoo, a children’s scavenger hunt, pictures with Santa, a hot chocolate station, a live nativity scene and a children’s craft.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m., with the tree lighting occurring at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Grand Illumination, visit Dinwiddie County’s website.