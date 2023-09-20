DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s Dinwiddie County Fair has been announced, with live music performances, agricultural exhibits, variety shows, a carnival midway, food, vendors, games and more.

Organizers said the fair will be hosted at Virginia Motorsports Park, located at 8018 Boydton Plan Road and will span across the following dates:

From 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

From 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Entry to the fair will cost $10 per car. Carnival tickets will be sold separately and can be purchased online until the start of the fair.

On Friday night, attendees will enjoy dance music performed by En’Novation Band. Saturday, Chesterfield native and American Idol contestant Carrie Brockwell will perform. Sunday, guests can listen to gospel performances.

Further, guests will enjoy a stunning visual treat with fireworks displays lighting up the sky on Friday and Saturday night.

County Administrator, W. Kevin Massengill said, “The Dinwiddie Fair is highly-anticipated throughout the region, drawing more than 10,000 people over three days.”