DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools has announced that Dinwiddie Middle School will close on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The school system said that the school would be closed due to a water main break.

This comes after multiple water main breaks occurred in several areas throughout the metro-Richmond area as the temperatures drop, including a break near the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in downtown Richmond, a break near Staples Mill Road in Henrico County, and another in Chesterfield County, amongst others.