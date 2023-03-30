DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a vehicle crash that resulted in one hospitalization and one death.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, state troopers were called to I-85 North near the Route 460 exit for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe had been traveling north on the interstate when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver — 29-year-old Noah Andrew Austin of Marion, Ohio — was taken to VCU Medical Center by med-flight for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger of the vehicle — 36-year-old Brett Dellinger of Hickory, N.C. — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Division I Crash Reconstruction Team.