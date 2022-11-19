DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie Public Schools will be holding a barbeque dinner fundraiser on Saturday evening to benefit the students who were hospitalized following classroom fire at Dinwiddie High School last month.

The dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dinwiddie High School cafeteria, located at 11501 Boisseau Road in Dinwiddie.

The menu includes barbeque favorites like pulled pork, slaw, baked beans, mac and cheese and pletny of desserts. Dine in and carry out are both available.

Tickets for the event are $15 per person. Money raised from the dinner will benefit the four students who were injured after a science class demonstration led to a fire at the school on Oct. 12.