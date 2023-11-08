DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After parents from Dinwiddie High School expressed concerns about vaping in schools, school leaders started using technology to try and tackle the problem.

A Dinwiddie High School mother, Tiffany Garrett, reached out to 8News to express concerns about students vaping in schools.

“I had to go to the school and take care of it myself when I was informed by another student of what was going on,” Garrett said. “You want what’s best for your kids and kids [are] going to make bad decisions … But the school also is supposed to provide a safe environment.”

Chief Operating Officer of Dinwiddie County Public Schools Jeff Walters says his district has tried to combat the issue with “vape detectors” that were installed in 14 bathrooms throughout the district during the 2021-2022 school year.

Whenever the device detects vapor, it alerts administrators who then report to the area, according to Walters. However, Garrett says this plan doesn’t always work as intended.

“The vape detectors don’t work because essentially you have to be right on top of it because they’re not that sensitive,” she said. “And that’s just one of the flaws of it.”

Dinwiddie County Public Schools has reported nearly 20 incidents in which a vape pen was confiscated. However, because vape pens lack smell and are disguised as things like highlighters and pens, Walters says they can be hard to catch.

“Any time there’s technology, it’s never going to be flawless. There’s always going to be issues,” Walters said. “The big thing — and more important than the technology I think — is education. We need to talk to these kids at home and at school about the harm of vapes.”

According to Walters, vape detectors have not yet been installed at the middle school level but the district plans on using future funding to change that.