DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly single-vehicle crash that took place just days before Christmas is currently under investigation by Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police responded to Route 613 just after 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 to find the deadly crash had occurred less than one mile from Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County.

According to police, Mark Antonio Chambliss, 41, of DeWitt, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry westbound on Route 613 when his car ran off the road to the left, hit a drainage pipe, flipped and hit a tree.

Police said Chambliss died from his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.