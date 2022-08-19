DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools announced on Thursday that it has pushed back its back-to-school celebration from this weekend to September due to rain.

The county’s “Back 2 School Bash” will now be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and feature games, music, supplies, resources and more for students.

The party will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Historic Southside High School Education Center, located on 12318 Boydton Plank Road.

More information is available on the Dinwiddie County Public Schools‘ website.