DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools is holding its back-to-school celebration on Friday evening after weather conditions delayed the initial event.

The ‘Back 2 School Bash’ is set to take place at 12318 Boydton Plank Road and will kick off on Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a statement from Dinwiddie Schools, the event will offer students additional school supplies and give parents a chance to pick up resources and ask questions about the new school year. There will also be food, a DJ, games, a kids’ zone and more.

Dinwiddie Schools’ human resources department will be on-site to host a mini job fair for anyone interested in working with the county’s school district.

For more information, call 804-469-4190 or the Dinwiddie Schools’ website.